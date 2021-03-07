Joe Biden hails Senate passage of virus aid bill

US President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed the passage of the American Rescue plan by an exhausted Senate.Politicians narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday as Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.
Senate Passes President Biden's COVID Relief Bill -- What Does It Mean For You?
CBS 2 Chicago
