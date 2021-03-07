Indiana reports 1,243 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 106 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday.
The indiana department of health announced that an additional 1-thousand-242 hoosiers have been diagnoced with covid-19.
As of today, the state is reporting that 12-thousand-299 indiana residents have died from covid- 19.
And around our region tonight, 150 new covid cases and 4 deaths to report.
Adams county reporting 3 cases.
Allen county reporting 52 new cases and three deaths tonight.
Dekalb reporting 3 new cases.
Huntington with 11.
2 cases in jay county.
Noble with 22 cases.
2 in steuben.
1 in wabash.
And 1 in wells.
As of right now, no information is being released on ohio's cases.
