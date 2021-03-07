Some Hospitals Adjust Visitor Policy

Alexis Scott was in Huntsville after speaking with an expecting mom and doula about what changes to hospital visitor policy means for them.

After governor kay ivey revised the state's safer at home order this week -- hospitals in north alabama are making changes to their visitor policies.

And now one group in particular is feeling an overwhelming sense of joy.

And now one group in particular is feeling an overwhelming sense of joy.

I spoke with one mom whose due date is just two days away!

And thanks to changes made by the huntsville hospital system -- her birthing experience became a lot less stressful.

A group of hospitals within the huntsville hospital health system are now allowing non- covid patients to have 2 guests with them.

Jennifer barksdale, expectant mother 1:19-1:31 "i was worried i wasn't going to be able to have one support person in the room, let alone this new thing with two people that they have, so i'm very happy right now that this is changed," jennifer barksdale is a soon-to-be mother of 3.

She was worried this would be the first time she'd have to choose between her mom... or her fiance being in the room when she gives birth.

But on saturday morning... take gfx - lists the hospitals with policy changes the huntsville hospital health system confirmed -- huntsville hospital , huntsville women and children, madison hospitals and marshall medical centers have updated its visitation policy.

You'll still have to wear a mask inside and check in and out of the hsopital regularly.

Tracy abney, experienced doula 3:45-3:49 "not being able to hug people.

Not being able to see your friends, it's just not the way things are supposed to be," tracy abney is a doula in madison.

Her job is to help mothers navigate the birthing experience.

But this pandemic has halted abney's work... and caused her and her clients a whole new set of 'what if's' jennifer barksdale, expectant mother 2:29-2:36 "if somebody needs to go down the street to get a snack or something it's not going to be scary for me to be alone in the hospital," as a patient... you still have access to virtual visitation.

But abney says for her duties, it just doesn't always work best... since a lot of it is hands-on.

Tracy abney, experienced doula 4:26-4:37 "having that continuous support the entire labor and not just on the phone calling me or over a screen trying to catch up on what's been happening," barksdale is just of many expecting moms who now feel a sense of relief as the due date nears.

For this mother especially -- the policy change came with perfect timing.

Jennifer barksdale, expectant mother 2:46-2:55 "to have this ease up just 3 days before delivery and i'm just so excited," the new policy changes for the hospitals involved went into effect today.

Right now -- we don't know if or when the policy may change.

