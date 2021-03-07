Bearettes headed to fourth straight state tournament

Central bearettes haven't missed a state tournament in the last three years.

With that wealth of experience, it's no wonder the bearettes have lost only once heading into tonight's substate game against oakland.

Frustrating day of shooting for both teams. bearettes leading 16-11 at half.

=== sloan carpenter finally breaks up the boredom.

Boom.

Three.

19- 15 bradley.

=== hannah jones scoring just three points the whole game.... here they are.

Bucket and foul gets bradley to a 7 point lead.

=== oakland tries to inch closer in the fourth.

Patriots put in16 ... after only scoring 15 in the first three quarters.

=== however, bearettes doing justttt enough to stay on top.

Ashlan crittenden.

Nine point lead bradley.

=== bearettes are heading to state... 36-31 the final.

Jason reuter: "can you imagine if we played just a little better?

And we're going to murfreesboro with a game like this.

So, the potential for this team is much more than this.

Am i upset about the way we played?

Sure, but there's eight teams going from each class ask the other 300 how they feel, so i'm proud of our girls."

Mcminn central 50