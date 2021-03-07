Smith, Banks out as Mocs fall to ETSU in SoCon Tourney

Team three times in one month -- especially when you're down two starters.

The mocs leading scorer and all-conference guard malachi smith -- and forward darius banks -- out for the socon quarterfinals with etsu today.

A positive covid test and contact tracing leaving two of chattanooga's best at home.

Regardless, mocs rocking and rolling to start the game... stefan kenic drains the three on the way to an 11-2 start for chattanooga.

=== etsu takes a two point lead into the second half.

Then breaks it open right away... damari monsanto gets five points in 15 seconds, capping a 10-0 run for the bucs.

10 point lead for etsu.

=== zero points for david jean- baptiste in the first half.

Finally a three falls to get the mocs within 5.

=== a couple minutes later, kc hankton muscles in a jumper... etsu by 4.

=== mocs cut the lead to two with 3 minutes left, but can't pull out the win... 63-53 the final.

Lamont paris: "you got two guys that are playing 30 plus minutes per game.

They're doing that for a reason, because they add to our team.

You get used to that.

And then at a moment's notice you have to take another direction with what you're doing and so, i think that reered it's ugly head in a lot of ways."

