Hello and hello and welcome back.

It's championship saturday for high school boys basketball.

12 teams from across the wabash valley competed for six sectional championships and to keep their season going for at least one more week.

We'll start down in the cougar den as north daviess was the host for 1a second ranked loogootee vs.

1a top ranked barr-reeve.... loogootee sophomore peyton bledsoe had 22.

He was hot early...he scored all 11 lions points in the first quarter to help them lead 11-8 after one.

Hagen knepp had a big second quarter with 8 of his 14 coming before the half.

His bucket right before the break gives barr-reeve a 20-19 advantage.

Second half was the devin graber show.

The barr-reeve senior with the three that starts a 12-nothing run that turns a close game into a blowout.

Graber has missed all of sectonals this week because of a bad ankle.

Tonight he led barr-reeve with 16, all coming in the second half.

This three sent the cougars den into a frenzy.... fourth quarter...curt hopf with the jumper to keep loogootee at bay... barr-reeve wins going away.

For the first time in their storied program history the vikings have won four straight sectional tittles.

Barr-reeve heard all the talk coming in about the other ranked teams in their sectional, but they reminded everyone who's ranked number one.