ISU Loyola MBB

For the first time since 2016, the indiana state men's the indiana state men's basketball team is playing in the arch madness semifinals.

In order for the sycamores to advance to sunday's championship game, they have to top seed and national ranked loyola.

1st half, indiana state going right at the valley conference player of the year as tre willaims beats cam krutwig down low for the lay in.

Later in the half, williams still attacking krutwig as he spins baseline and lays this one in off the glass to pull isu within two.

Sycamores trying to hang with the ramblers hot start as willaims blocks the rambler lay in attempt, leading to a jake laravia lay in on the other end of the floor.

Trees trail 28-15.

2nd half action, isu in desperate need of a spark and they look for one off the bench as cam bacote drills the corner three.

Loyola leads 55-42.

Isu is battling, bacote feeds laravia just past the time line and jake drives inside for two.

He lead isu with 13 points.

But the sycamores season comes to an end as loyola beats indiana state 65-49.

After the game isu fans could be heard chanting resign lansing admist the rumors that isu will be letting go of head coach greg lansing this off season.

Loyola head coach porter moser offered his thoughts on the rumors after the game.

<why is it even an issue?

The guy's almost the all-time leading wins coach in the history of their school, he's battling for a championship, he's finished fourth, third, everything year after year.

And i'm the product of, i get the business.

You get an athletic diretor that it isn't who you hired and they feel that they might have to hire someone that they hired, but the other thing is sometimes you gotta have the courage to keep the guy if the right guy is in place.

That's a big thing, have the courage to keep the right guy in place.

That's a hell of a thing for an administrator that people respect.

And he does it the right way, he's an unbelieveable coach and how hard they play.

The young players they have, they're fighting for league championships.

So, i just had a hard time hearing that chant because it shouldn't even be a question.>