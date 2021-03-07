Purdue wins 9th straight over Indiana

Men's basketball has been on fire lately... 4 straight wins heading into the regular season finale... not to mention winning its last eight against iu rob phinisee and indiana trying to snap both of those winning streaks ..

No senior day for purdue today ..

The boilers have no seniors this year ..

But their freshman stole the show ..

Jump to the second half ..

Zach edey the two-handed slam ..

The gold and black up nine ..

Ensuing cream and crimson possession ..

Trayce jackson- davis returns the favor ..

Moments later ..

Jackson-davis to trey galloway ..

I-u cuts the deficit to four ..

Matt painter wants some answers ..

He'll get them ..

A massive sequence here ..

Sasha stefanovic the extra pass ..

Brandon newman connects on the three-ball .

Purdue leads 38-31 ..

Gene keady isn't clapping ..

But you know he's smiling underneath that mask ..

The unselfish play continues ..

Newman dishes to ivey for the triple ..

The boilers are up a dozen ..

Time running out for archie miller and company ..

Under eight to play ..

Stefanovic lobs to edey ..

How about that finish?

I-u kept trevion williams in check ..

As for edey ..

The freshman with the putback dunk..

20 points ..

9 boards off the bench for the toronto native ..

And then ivey uses the glass for two ..

He added 17 ..

Purdue edges indiana 67-58 the final.

Matt painter: zach has been a workhorse coming down the stretch here in the last couple games and he's confident and he's making simple plays they are coming to double him he is making good passes if they are not or he's deep he is going right to things he obviously has had a really good you know we had a lob play for him that we were fortunate it went in he also got that tip dunk or that put back in the second half two on the drive by eric so yeah it's great to be able to have a bench that can come in and provide a spark for you the boilermakers will be either a third or