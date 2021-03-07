COVID-19: India records over 2.9 crore vaccination

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on March 07 reported single-day spike of 18,711 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

100 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,57,756.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,12,10,799 which include 1,84,523 active infections.

More than 1,08,68,520 people have recovered from the virus with 14,392 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Till date the total vaccination is 2,09,22,344.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,37,830 samples were tested on March 06.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till March 06 are 22,14,30,507.