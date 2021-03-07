Belmont beats Kossuth in OT for 3A title

T is the final day of the basketball state championships in jackson.

Matt st.

Jean is live in jackson and matt, i'm hearing there were some more wild endings at coliseum.

T we are going right into the 4th quarter, kossuth trailing by two.

Point guard zoe essary wasted no time, went right to the basket and tied the game up at 46.

Belmont with a chance to win, cardinal's star player macie walker with a great chance to win it, but the runner was too strong.

To overtime we go.

In a ot, essary again with a clutch bucket, that put the aggies up one with under a minute to play.

Walker with the ball, drove to the basket, aggies draped all over her, she passed it off to freshman brooklyn hodum and she made the lay-up.

Cardinals up 1.

Kossuth's bailey holt had a great look at the basket at the buzzer, but the shot went long.

The belmont cardinals are your 3a girl's state champions.

12th state title for belmont.

Macie walker scored 29 points and was named the game's mvp.

The cardinals lost in the final two years ago and macie was thrilled to cap off her decorated career with a gold ball.

And the unlikely hero brooklyn hodum was proud to send the seniors off in style.

Brooklyn hodum hit game winning lay-up it feels amazing because i know how much it hurt the seniors when they lost two years ago i knew how much it meant to them so it feels good macie walker 3a state championship mvp coach higginbottom is like a second father to me four years all we talked about is a state championship so this is probably the highlight of my life, it's the best feeling anyone can feel in the 3a boy's championship, booneville took on st.

Andrew's.

Let's go the 4th quarter, blue devils trying to dig out off a big hole, john adam white and j.d.

Deaton hit three pointers, but anything booneville could do, st.

Andrew's matched it.

Rashad bolden was a beast and jake dowdell couldn't miss.

The saints outscored the blue devils 19 to 4 in the 2nd quarter and that deficit too much to overcome.

Saints won the 3a state championship 59 to 32.

Its their third state championship in the last four