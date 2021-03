'Dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled,' assures PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people of Bengal's for the development, he also assured to increase investment in West Bengal, during his address at a public rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on March 07.

"The dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled.

Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change," said PM Modi.