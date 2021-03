Woman sarpanch on a development mission of Naxal-affected village

A 21-year-old woman sarpanch Bhagyashree Lekhmi from Kothi Village of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra is working to develop her village.

She said, "I aim to make my village no.1 by ensuring that traditional values are not lost and there's development too." This woman proves strong mettle despite various challenges.