Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 5th Indian woman to play 100 ODIs | Oneindia News

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has achieved another big milestone by becoming the fifth Indian woman cricketer to play 100 ODIs representing India.

The Indian team is taking on South Africa in the ongoing match in Lucknow.

She joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Anjum Chopra, Amita Sharma who are other players who have played 100 ODIs for India.

