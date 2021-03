Mother of two rappels down mountain blindfolded in 58 seconds

'Gender no bar', proves a 32-year-old woman and a mother of two daughters who rappelled down a 155 ft mountain in 58 seconds in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

She took the adventurous challenge blindfolded.

Her daring task made way for N Muthamil Selvi to UNICO Book of World Records.

She has inspired many with her achievement.