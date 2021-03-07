Skip to main content
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Mesmerising footage shows ice breaking up on shore of Lake Superior

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Mesmerising footage shows ice breaking up and stacking on the shore of Lake Superior in the USA yesterday (March 6).

"Ice arrives with the sound of broken glass.

The shards stack up and flow back towards the lake," said the filmer Ken Greshowak.

The footage was filmed in Duluth in Minnesota.

