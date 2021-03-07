Mesmerising footage shows ice breaking up on shore of Lake Superior

Mesmerising footage shows ice breaking up and stacking on the shore of Lake Superior in the USA yesterday (March 6).
"Ice arrives with the sound of broken glass.
The shards stack up and flow back towards the lake," said the filmer Ken Greshowak.
The footage was filmed in Duluth in Minnesota.
