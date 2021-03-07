Myanmar protests, after death of Suu Kyi official

An official from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy died in custody in Myanmar overnight, after being detained in a crackdown on anti-junta protesters, in the midst of demonstrations across the country.

An official from the party of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi died sometime overnight, Saturday to Sunday (March 7) in police custody, according to his associates.

The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.

Police in the region declined to comment.

It comes as security forces cracked down on demonstrators staging further widespread protests against last month's coup.

Local media and video posted to Facebook said police fired stun grenades and tear gas to break up protesters in Yangon and a sit-in protest by tens of thousands of people in Mandalay, where at least 70 people were arrested.

Footage filmed by the Myitkyina News Journal on February 28 showed a nun - which local media identified as Sister Ann Roza, begging police not to fire.

She was later photographed on her knees, stopping the police from advancing.

The United Nations says security forces have killed more than 50 people in trying to stamp out daily demonstrations and strikes in the Southeast Asian nation, since the military overthrew and detained Suu Kyi at the beginning of February.

Figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group say well over 1,700 people have been detained under the military junta.

An alliance of influential worker unions in Myanmar has now called for an extended nationwide strike starting Monday, with the intention of causing the "full, extended shutdown" of the country's economy in an attempt to end the military coup.