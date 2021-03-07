Europe recorded one million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase that ended a six-week decline in infections.
Rapid COVID tests available in German supermarkets as Europe records 1 million COVID cases
Credit: Euronews EnglishDuration: 01:40s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rapid COVID tests available in German supermarkets as Europe records 1 million COVID cases
Europe recorded one million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase that ended a six-week decline in infections.
euronews