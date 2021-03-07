The Queen delivers annual Commonwealth message

The Queen has heralded the “selfless dedication to duty and friendship" in her annual Commonwealth message.The broadcast featured new footage of the Queen filmed last week at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying for her safety during lockdown.The monarch, dressed in a lilac jacket and skirt, is seen walking through the grand St George’s Hall, which has been lined with Commonwealth flags.She is flanked, socially distanced, by her Master of the Household Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt and her assistant private secretary Matthew Magee, who form part of the Queen’s HMS Bubble of reduced staff.