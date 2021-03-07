Whitmer: If Cuomo allegations are true, 'we have to take action'

Michigan Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the allegations of inappropriate conduct against New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo are “very serious” and need to be investigated.
Michigan Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the allegations of inappropriate conduct against New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo are “very serious” and need to be investigated.
Since March of last year, landlords have been unable to take legal action on tenants who don't pay rent. On Friday, the Utica Rome..
Hundreds call for resignation of RPS superintendent Munoz
Once again allegations of plagiarism have surfaced against RPS Superintendent Michael Munoz.