Swiss Open final: PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday suffered a 12-21, 5-21 defeat at the hands of Carolina Marin in the final of the Swiss Open here.

Marin was at her best in the match and while Sindhu gave a bit of competition in the first game, the Spanish shuttler completely dominated her opponent in the second game to easily win the women's singles title.

In the second game, Marin did not let Sindhu settle and took a massive 14-2 lead.

The Indian shuttler had no answers to Marin's aggressive gameplay and went on to lose the match that lasted for 35 minutes.