Apple to stop sale of iMac Pro base models

The American multinational technology company, Apple will stop selling older iMac Pro base models soon in lieu to launch a new range of iMacs.

According to The Verge, the company is on its way out to stop selling its currently available iMac models as the official website of the Apple store is showing the product prize tagged as USD 4,999 with a configuration, "while supplies last".

Apple confirmed to The Verge that once the supplies of the base model will run out, iMac Pro will no longer be available in the market.

However, third parties like Amazon may still be left with the product.

The company is anticipated to introduce a redesigned iMac model which will be a revamp of the Mac Pro sometime this year.