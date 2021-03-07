Liverpool "not good enough" says Klopp following Fulham defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reviews his side's 1-0 loss to league trailers Fulham.
Klopp said the Reds "conceded a goal, didn't score and lost the game, not good enough".
Jamie Carragher tore into Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool flops as they tasted a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat at Anfield..
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made seven changes for the visit of Fulham, and Graeme Souness believes the decision to bench so many..