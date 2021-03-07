Silver Dollar Speedway races have resumed in Chico

Cars are on the track, but fans still have to view from home.

The silver dollar speedway is back open for the first time in nearly a year.

Winged cars and dwarf cars went around the track again today -- the two day event started yesterday and ended tonight.

No fans were allowed in the grandstands due to covid guidelines by the state.

Racers say it's a tough adjustment, and organizers say they're trying they're best to keep things safe.

To be one of the cars out here this season.

Especially with this track and the history it has.

We seat some fans but they're competitors that are affiliated with the sports cars.

The participants, the coaches are allowed but there are no fans.

All of the races were being held virtually through paper view, the prize money was also reduced due to