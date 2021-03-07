21-year-old Odisha girl teaches marriage is no child's play

Meet Yashoda Pandey, a 21-year girl from Nuapada district in Odisha, who has stopped 80 child marriages in her district.

Yashoda, who lives in Haldi village, a tribal dominated Naxal-affected area close to Chhattisgarh, has started preventing child marriages when she was only 16 years old.

She learned about the disadvantage of child marriage through a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and started her work in 2016.

On Women's Day, Yashoda gave a message and said, "Both boys and girls should study and develop a skill set.

There should be no discrimination between boys and girls."