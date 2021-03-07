NY Restaurant Capacity to Increase to 75%

Restaurants have been operating at 50 percent capacity..

Hospitalizations are down 19% over the past two weeks in New York.

The decision comes as the state's infection and hospitalization rates continue to drop.

Governor Cuomo announced at a teleconference today that restaurants outside of New York City can open at 75% capacity beginning on March 19.

Restaurants will still have to abide by strict health protocols including social distancing and mask wearing.

News channel 2's james corrigan spoke to one local restaurant about what this means for them "i think it's wonderful."

Restaurants who have struggled during the pandemic may be getting a lifeline (cuomo fsg) "restaurants outside of new york city, which have been at 50% will now go to 75%" "this is going to help us tremendously."

None (ventura's restaurant/utica) ventura's restaurant in his family since 1943.

But it had never seen struggles like it has had during the pandemic (rufus ventura/ owner, ventura's) "we dropped at least 55 60% of the take that we were working towards."

With this announcement, he and other local restaurant owners are ready to see close to full houses once again.

"i'm here waiting.

And the whole staff is waiting to see our customers we haven't seen in a year."

The increase will come the same day connecticut moves to 100% dining capacity.

Local restaurants initially closed down almost one year ago this week, and were compromised even more late last year when the greater utica area was placed in the state's yellow zone, which had limited restaurants to seat just for customers per table.

Governor cuomo warns this change is dependent on virus numbers continuing to go down.

(cuomo fsg) "between now and march 19.

If the numbers change, if something happens if there's a downturn, then obviously we will adjust."

But with hospitalizations down throughout the country and vaccinations ramping up a return to normalcy may not be far away.

And rufus ventura knows where you could go to celebrate.

"it's going to be one hell of a party.

Yeah, it sure is."

