C1 3 morning...for the annual polar plunge.

These brave souls jumped into a pool of cold water to raise money for special olympics.

One of the biggest groups taking part were danny's captains... where family and friends dressed in pirate gear to pay tribute to danny faulconer, who volunteered for more than 30 years.

He died in february.

And if the pirates weren't enough, people put their favorite spin on the cold by dressing up in different costumes... so fun!

They all had their own reasons for taking the plunge.

"i am a school bus driver and my husband's uncle was down syndrome and i believe it's a good cause."

Butted "i have a niece with down syndrome and i drive a special needs school bus and it's a great cause for the children."

Dozens of family and friends watched the event, which was held at the texas roadhouse on richmond road.

The event raised almost 73 thousand