Open Hearts Clothing Closet in Oxford is giving away clothes and other goods from the front yard of a volunteer's home

+ "i said i want to do something a little more, lets make this something huge" if you drive through oxford too quickly, you might miss it.

But make no mistake, open hearts donations at 402 vine street is a prime destination for those who need it.

Brandi muller started giving away donated clothes twice a month from the basement of the boswell methodist church.

Her following grew, but the church had closed.

And so... "so we moved... over to my front yard!

That's how we got here and it's bigger than it ever has been.

We've had more people come now than what we had when we were in a building, so this is amazing" and now they've got everything from clothes to food, baby wipes to furniture.

But muller doesn't accomplish this feat alone.

She's got a close group of friends helping every step of the way.

Like keisha stapleton, who has been volunteering since the church days.

"you know we are not just you know the clothing closet, we are your neighbors, we are your friends, we are just everybody else".

And brittnie ekola, who joined six months ago.

"and especially if somebody is reaching out to you personally through your cell phone and you know that they're struggling, it's a win.

It's a drop what you're doing right then and there and you help.

You go and help."

And all of this hard work has personal ties.

When muller was in school, she was bullied for not having nice clothes.

"it hurt, i didn't want to go to school.

I cried, i begged my mom please don't send me please don't send me.

Through open hearts, her mission is to try and make sure nobody goes through that.

"i don't want any child to have to go to school and say i don't have the right clothes, and tell their parents that they don't want to go to school because they don't have the right clothing."

With that thought in mind, they all rest easy knowing they're giving back.

"i do, i go to bed happy... i really really do" "it just feels great, i mean if you have it and you can give it, just do it, it feels amazing."

In oxford, peter hulett, news 18.

For information on how you can donate you can check out their facebook group, open hearts clothing closet, benton and surrounding counties.

