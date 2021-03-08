6:30pm Jack Harlow KSU Donation 03.07.2021

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY HAS SOME MONEY COMING THEIR WAY... ALL THANKS TO A DONATION BY HIP HOP MUSIC ARTIST JACK HARLOW.

Last night in atlanta...the artist won some money after playing a two on two with artists quavo, two chains and lil baby.

The game was part of the nba all star weekend.

Harlow won the match up and scored 500 thousand dollars which he plans to donate to kentucky state university and simmons college two historically black colleges.