Tina Documentary Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the 1980s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before.

Revealing her innermost struggles, and sharing some of her most personal moments, Tina is the defining and inspirational record of one of the greatest survivors in modern music.

Directors Dan Lindsay, T.J.

Martin With Tina Turner Angela Bassett Carl Arrington Jimmy Thomas Katori Hall Kurt Loder Le’Jeune Fletcher Oprah Winfrey Rhonda Graam Roger Davies Erwin Bach Ann Behringer Terry Britten