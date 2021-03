Death Note Movie (2006)

Death Note Movie (2006) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A battle between the world's two greatest minds begins when Light Yagami finds the Death Note, a notebook with the power to kill, and decides to rid the world of criminals.

Director: Shûsuke Kaneko Writers: Tsugumi Ôba, Takeshi Obata, Tetsuya Oishi Stars: Tatsuya Fujiwara, Ken'ichi Matsuyama, Asaka Seto