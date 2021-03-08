Here's what you need to know in preparation for the 2021 TinCaps season

After a year hiatus, fans can cheer in the stands once more come May 4.

Celebrated nights of watching the TinCaps play Parkview Field - elaborate fireworks displays, guest performances, and, of course, Thirsty Thursday drink specials.

Springtime is baseball time for the summit city.

Celebrated nights of watching the tincaps play parkview field...elaborate fireworks displays, guest performances and, of course, thirsty thursday drink specials..."we can't wait for the day when parkview field can be full and rocking like in the past. We don't anticipate that being the case come opening day." TinCaps spokesman John Nolan says covid-19 robbed baseball fans of a season in 2020.

We don't anticipate that being the case come opening day."?nat 'tincaps baseball this is john'?tincaps spokesman john nolan says covid-19 robbed baseball fans of a season in 2020.

Some seats will be tied off and just like the comets have right now at the coliseum, seating will be limited to pod areas for just friends and family."additionally, there'll be plexiglass set up by the concession stands and directional stickers on the property grounds.nolan says attracting large crowds to the field brings local businesses more customers.

Among them - o'reilly's."baseball really draws a good crowd before and after the game.manager michael szpara has one word to describe business during the pandemic: slow.he says without tincaps fans filling their tables, o'reilly's had to rely on loyal regulars to stay afloat.

"we can only hope they, you know, get a full stadium or at least a good amount of people to get as many people as we can downtown."nolan is hopeful.

"we're looking forward to bringing a lot more people over the course of the spring and summer back into the downtown neighborhood and hopefully that means that all across downtown - from the parks to the restaurants - that we'll start to see more activity and more normalcy.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55.

In preparation for the 20-21 season, the