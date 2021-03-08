Indiana reports 748 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 139 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.

The indiana department of health announced today that an additional 748 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

As of today, 667-thousand- 262 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

And a total of 12-thousand-310 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19, and around our region tonight, 171 new covid cases and 2 deaths to report.

Adams county reporting 9 cases.

Allen county reporting 73 new cases and two deaths tonight.

Dekalb reporting 8 new cases.

Huntington with 14.

1 case in jay county.

Noble with 7 cases.

4 in steuben.

8 in wabash.

And 1 in wells.

We didn't forget you out in paulding, defiance, mercer and van wert.

As of right now, no information is being released on ohio's cases.

To stay up-to- date on the latest coronavirus cases and news, download the free fox 55 news app.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

15-thousand-265 first doses have been administered...and 18- thousand-570 hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over one million and number of fully vaccinated is over 696 thousand.