Good Girls S04E02 Big Kahuna

Good Girls 4x02 "Big Kahuna" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - A huge client approaches Dean to sell his merchandise at Boland’s Bubbles, but Beth is hesitant.

Stan and Ruby’s guilt reaches a breaking point when Sara’s donor family returns.

Annie tries to prove to Ben that she can keep up with the rich parents at his school.