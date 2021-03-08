Artisans display their skills at'Women Empowerment Fair' organises in Aligarh

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Municipal Corporation organised two-day'Women Empowerment Fair' in Jawahar Bhawan on March 07.

Women artisans displayed their skills and created a large number of handmade materials.'Women Empowerment Fair' proved to be an effective platform to make women self-reliant.

Indigenous products of artisans are a major attraction at the fair.

Craftsmen have displayed their indigenous products made with clay, glass, wood and clothes.

World celebrates the International Women's Day every year on March 08.