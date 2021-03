Switzerland votes to ban burqa in referendum | Niqab ban | Oneindia News

51.21% Of Swiss voters on Sunday decided to outlaw face coverings or the burqa and niqab worn by islamic women in public.

Supporters of the ban say face coverings are "a symbol for this extreme, political Islam which has become increasingly prominent in Europe and which has no place in Switzerland”.

However, opponents believe the ban is oppressive and racist.

