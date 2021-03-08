Within Reach If You Just Keep Climbing”- Akio’s Message on Woven City

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.

(Woven Planet), the Toyota Group company responsible for a wide range of mobility development projects, anchored in software, held a groundbreaking ceremony (Jichinsai) for the construction of Woven City at 11:00 a.m.

On February 23 at the old vehicle yard adjacent to the former Higashi-Fuji Plant site of Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc.

(TMEJ).

Along with Governor Heita Kawakatsu of Shizuoka Prefecture, Mayor Kenji Takamura of Susono City, and other guests representing the local community, the ceremony was attended by Toyota President Akio Toyoda, Woven Planet CEO James Kuffner, TMEJ President Kazuhiro Miyauchi, as well as others involved in the project.

Together, the leaders expressed their hopes for the safe start to construction.