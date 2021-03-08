2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Interior Design

As part of a game-changing collaboration with Amazon, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today revealed the all-new 2022 OUTLANDER crossover SUV via livestream, the first vehicle to ever debut on Amazon Live.2 All-new from the wheels up, the 2022 Outlander features a new design direction for both this vehicle and the brand, plus the premium quality, rugged performance and innovative technology expected of a Mitsubishi Motors vehicle.

The flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line, it is reimagined and reinvented in every way, and is the best-equipped, most thoughtfully engineered vehicle the company has ever developed.

Outlander gears up for sale in North America first in April 2021, with other global markets to follow.

With a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price starting at $25,795, the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander delivers the equipment, quality and lasting value that Mitsubishi customers have come to expect of the brand.

Full pricing and packaging details will be made available at a later date.