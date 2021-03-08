International Women's Day: Story of this Moradabad girl can inspire others

On International Women's Day, people can get inspired by the real life story of girl from Moradabad, who lost both hands 11 years back but rather cursing herself, she became self reliant.

Pragati, lost both her hands in 2010 on the day of her birthday, after she accidently touched an electric wire.

Pragati is not dependent on her parents, by teaching children and other activities, she manages her expenditure.

On International Women's Day, story of Pragati can inspire others, who complain about everything.