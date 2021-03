International Women's Day: Kiren Rijiju flags off 'Fit India Walkathon'

On the occasion of International Women's Day and to celebrate 125 years of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's legacy, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, flagged off a 'Fit India Walkathon' at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

He released balloons in the sky for the high flying aspirations of every woman.

Scores of women participated in the 'Fit India Walkathon'.

World celebrates the International Women's Day every year on March 08.