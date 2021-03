'Don't believe rumours, Olympics on track': Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, during 'Fit India Walkathon' in Delhi on March 08, urged countrymen to not believe in rumours and assured that the Olympics are on track and dates are finalised.

"The process and protocols are to be decided otherwise the dates are finalised," added Rijiju.

The games were scheduled to go-ahead last year in Tokyo, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.