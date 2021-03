Alliance Air operates flight with all-women crew on International Women's Day

Marking International Women's Day, Alliance Air operated its inaugural flight from New Delhi to Bareilly with an all-women crew.

The flight departed from New Delhi and reached Bareilly in approx 1 hour.

To mark the day, Alliance Air deployed women pilots, cabin crew to ATC controllers, engineers for the inaugural flight.

"We have women pilots, cabin crew, ATC controllers, engineers and security for the inaugural flight," said Harpreet A De Singh, CEO, Alliance Air.