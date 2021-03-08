Women’s day: The ‘dual burden’ of India’s working women amid Covid pandemic

According to a report titled ‘Women @ Work’, published by Aspire For Her in partnership with Sustainable Advancements, working women in India were among the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research showed that the gender –poverty gap has widened due to the pandemic.

Hindustan Times spoke to Madhura Dasgupta Sinha, the founder & CEO of Aspire for Her to understand more about the research and efforts being undertaken by organisations like theirs to improve the plight of women in India.

Watch the full video for all the details.