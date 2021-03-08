Tech Soccer teams split with Warner Pacific, women's game finishes with special goal

That would be the lone goal of the game and Pacific won, 1-0.

The Tech men (2-2, 0-1 CCC) were shocked by a goal from Warner Pacific (5-0, 1-0 CCC) in the first 13 seconds of the game.

The Tech women (3-0, 1-0 CCC) had an easy day and beat Pacific (1-2, 0-1 CCC), 4-0.

The Oregon Tech soccer teams split a double-header with Warner Pacific on Saturday in Klamath Falls.

Today oregon tech soccer, both the men and women, back in action in klamath falls.

Coming into the day, the women were riding a hot start at 2-0.

The men still looking to capitalize on opportunities that they earn.

Newswatch 12 sports cameron derby has a recap on how both games went against warner pacific.

a 4-0 win for oregon tech over warner pacific was capped off by possibly the most special moment the owls will have all season.

Halle adiar, a freshman, back-up goalkeeper striking the final goal.

Her team's response showed how special it was.

Halle adiar, a freshman, back-up goalkeeper striking the final goal.

Her team's response showed how special it was.

"it was awesome.

I was like, at first i was like "did that just go in?"

Then they were like "ahh!"

And i was like "yeah!"

But it is just nice to know you have everyone behind you.

çáányah lineááÑ "so, we just thought it was so cool.

That is what we want for players that don't get to play on the field.

Just that moment of her scoring.

We were like "oh my gosh!"

It is just really cool to see a teammate score like that."

"i am pretty sure i am going to lose my voice because we were all screaming.

We are really proud of her.

It was nice.

It was cool."

We are really proud of her.

It was nice.

It was cool."

the onslaught of offense for the owls continued with mehana ortiz opening the scoring, and nyah kendal using her kingsley field like speed to go coast to coast by herself.

The oregon tech women still undefeated at 3-0.

The oregon tech women still undefeated at 3-0.

çáátopic men lineááÑ the tech men were shell shocked by a warner pacific goal in the first 11 seconds of the match.

That goal would be the only goal of the game.

Though the men were very brave in defeat to an undefeated warner pacific team.

çáácasey tateááÑ "we just made a big mistake to start the game and i think that really, in the end, it cost us the game.

But i thought again, the way we played was fine.

We created a lot of chances.

We just didnt score."

"tomorrow both the men and women will be back in action here in klamath falls against warner pacific.

