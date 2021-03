COVID-19: India reports 18,599 new cases

India reported 18,599 new COVID-19 cases and 14,278 discharges with 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

More than two crore nine lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country so far.

The total active cases in India stand at 1,88,747.