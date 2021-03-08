International women's day: How cancers in women can be prevented, what should be done| Oneindia News

Cancers in women that need more awareness: Breast Cancer & Cervix Cancer.

Most women with breast cancer are well educated.

Most women with cervix cancer belong to poor socio-economic class.

1 in 28 women are likely to develop breast cancer in India.

Breast cancer: Risk starts from early 30s and peaks at 50-60 years.

A combination of genetic makeup, lifestyle and environmental factors play a major role.'

Risk factors are weight gain, lack of exercise and excessive alcohol intake.

Pregnancy and breast feeding can decrease the risk' On the international women's day watch this video to know about cancers in women.

