Cricket world reacts to India's win| India crush England, win series, reach WTC final

India on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs to win the fourth and final Test and with it the series 3-1 here.

The result takes India into the final of the World Test Championship, to be played in June.

New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

#PresidentOfIndia #RamNathKovind #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #ABDeVilliars #IndVsEng #NarendraModiStadium #Motera #Ahmedabad #IndiaWinTestSeries #IndiaBeatEngland #IndianCricketCaptain #sacchinTendulkar #VirendraSehwag #BCCI #ICC #SouravGanguly #WTCFinal