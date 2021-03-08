Muthoot Finance shares drop as chairman falls to death | Oneindia News

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned minutes after Question Hour began as Congress MPs raised slogans demanding a debate over the rise in fuel prices in the past many weeks; Shares of Indian non-banking financial firm Muthoot Finance Ltd fell the most in nearly two months on Monday, after group chairman M.G.

George Muthoot died over the weekend; Meghan Markle opened up about battling suicidal thoughts, Prince Harry disclosed a painful rift with his father in their tell all history-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This and more news at 2 PM.

