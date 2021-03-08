The Woman With The 7 Inch Neck I Born Different

A 25-YEAR-OLD with a rare gene mutation has a 7-inch-long neck.

Liudmila, from Sevastopol in Crimea, was born with Marfan Syndrome, which manifests in elongated limbs, thinness, altered vertebras and a weak spine.

Her unusual growth spurt started at the age of 11, and by the age of 14 Liudmila was already 6ft 5" tall.

Her condition has led to various health complications - as a child she would visit an endocrinologist at least three times a year, and her kidneys and liver were also regularly checked.

Growing up, Liudmila was very shy due to her unusual appearance, but at the age of 16 she started owning her condition.

Liudmila told Truly: "There was a turning point when I thought, 'No.

This is, on the contrary, very cool', and I started to feel things differently." Despite her sister Tamara not suffering from the same condition, she also grew to be as tall as Liudmila and this has strengthened their sisterly bond.

For their parents, who are both of average height, having such tall daughters has proven handy: "They can clean and paint the ceiling, all the pictures that are hanging are thanks to our children," said Liudmila's mother Olga.

Although the sisters' height has benefited the family around the house, the outside world isn't always so welcoming: "Sometimes people take photos without permission, like behind your back - it's annoying, it's not nice to photograph on the sly," Tamara added.

Social: https://www.instagram.com/liudmilatitchenkova/