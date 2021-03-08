Olivier Dassault, heir of rafale maker group, dies in crash | Oneindia News
Olivier Dassault, billionaire and head of France’s Dassault Group, which makes the Rafale warplanes was killed in a helicopter crash on March 7.

He was 69 and is survived by his wife and 3 children.

