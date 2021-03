Glasgow Rangers fans mobbed Steven Gerrard's car as he left their training centre after winning the club's first league title in a decade.

Glasgow Rangers fans mobbed Steven Gerrard's car as he left their training centre after winning the club's first league title in a decade.

Footage filmed by @alirv5 shows dozens of ecstatic fans surrounding Gerrard's car as he leaves the premises on March 7.

The Glaswegian club's last league title was in 2011.